Wigan Athletic’s takeover package has been forward to the EFL, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Latics sit at the foot of the League One table.

It comes after a 15-point deduction saw them relegated from the Championship last season, with a host of players and manager Paul Cook leaving over summer.

After their demise, Wigan Athletic were linked with a ‘mystery’ Spanish takeover bid.

Three names soon emerged – current Leganes chief Felipe Moreno, Juan Miguel Garrido Cristo and brother, Papadopaulo.

In the months since their first involvements with Wigan, a takeover bid has materialised.

Moreno would pass the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test at the start of the month, but Cristo would not – he’s since ‘stepped aside’, with Moreno becoming the front of the bid.

Wigan. Companies House change paves way for Moreno to be main man in takeover bid. Clilverd is his man. Tried for club three years ago. Doesn’t exactly help when they keep changing team though. Garrido Cristo Brothers now less visible. Moreno needs to put in more money fast. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 7, 2020

Andy Clilverd – Wigan Athletic’s former advertising chief – is said to be ‘fronting’ the Spanish takeover, but Moreno needed to ‘put in more money fast’ to secure the bid.

Today, Nixon claims that Moreno and Clilverd have submitted a new ‘takeover package’ to the EFL for approval, after Moreno found the necessary extra funds to secure the bid.

Wigan. New Spanish takeover package put to EFL today. Fronted by Moreno. Clilverd English partner. See how quickly accepted. If not … start again. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 8, 2020

How long it will now take the EFL to process the bid, and to judge whether Wigan will be taken over in time for potential January signings though, remains to be seen.

Not sure how long it takes. Shouldn’t really be difficult. They’ve done their policing bit by stopping the other guy from being involved. Not much more they can do. https://t.co/GN8BlYZcoJ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 8, 2020

It’s been a chaotic year for the Latics.

They’re demise has sent shock waves through the Football League family but there’s still hope for the club – pending their takeover bid, they could yet avoid an untimely drop into the fourth-tier.