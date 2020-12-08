Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has seemingly ruled himself out of a January move for John Swift, potentially leaving the door open for Aston Villa to reignite their interest.

The 25-year-old has made just two Championship appearances this season.

He’s out with a ‘serious’ hamstring injury and faces the remainder of 2020 sidelined.

It comes after a summer of speculation as well – both Aston Villa and Sheffield United were interested in Swift, with the Blades having tabled a £3.5million offer back in July.

Swift would remain with Reading though.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Wilder has outlined his plans to utilise the loan market in January, ruling out any permanent signings:

“As I’ve always maintained, to get our targets two or three things need to come to the table.

“Sometimes you want to do something, the player involved wants to do something but their club isn’t keen. But I can’t wait.

“There are conversations. There won’t be permanent transfers. There will be loans. There’s been discussions through agents who represent players and through clubs as well.”

The Blades are struggling in the Premier League this season having taken just one point from their opening 11 games.

Aston Villa meanwhile are in 12th and experiencing an upturn in form after their summer spending spree.

They too were linked with Swift – they had been cited with an interest over summer, but seemingly dropped interest with Sheffield United more keen.

With Wilder ruling his side out of any permanent signings then, it leaves the door open for Villa to rekindle their interest in Swift.

Obviously his January situation relies on his injury status, but Villa could yet return for Swift, who scored six Championship goals last season, claiming 10 assists.

Reading have a better chance of keeping hold of him through January given his injury. Villa though have been quick to do their transfer business this season, and could be quick to bring a fully-fit Swift to Villa Park in the New Year.