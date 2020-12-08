Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has rued ‘more bad news’ for his team ahead of tonight’s trip to Watford, with the loss of defender Joe Mattock for at least two months.

The 30-year-old came off at half-time in the Millers’ defeat at Coventry City last weekend with an ankle injury.

Warne confirmed that the left-back will require surgery, setting a timeframe of ‘two to three months’ on his recovery.

READ: Everton linked with Championship star

“He has got severe damage to his ankle and is seeing a specialist today, but the initial signs are that he has ligament damage on both sides and maybe even a little bit of bone has come away,” Warne revealed to the media ahead of tonight’s game at Vicarage Road.

“He’s going to need surgery, so unfortunately for us and for Joe first and foremost, it looks like he is going to be out for a period of time.”

Warne has had particularly reason to curse his luck with injuries in recent weeks, with Mattock becoming the fifth player to be ruled out long-term.

Central midfielder Shaun MacDonald is recovering from a broken leg suffered at the end of October, while wide forward Chiedozie Ogbene has already been out for more than two months with a knee injury.

Also out of action until 2021 are defender Clark Robertson, with a foot fracture, and winger Kieran Sadlier due to ankle ligament damage.

With the nature of the injuries that they have picked up, Warne said it was nothing but rotten luck for his team and that this season’s busy schedule could not be blamed.

READ: Sheffield United ‘leave door open’ for Aston Villa to sign £3.5m Championship man

“We’ve been lucky with muscle injuries, we’re a really fit group, but you can’t legislate for contact injuries,” he said.

“We’ve got Joe Mattock, Robbo, Chieo, Shaun MacDonald and Kieran Sadlier out, that’s nearly half the team. We’ve been a little unfortunate with injuries so far, and this is sadly more bad news for us.

“I don’t think any of them can be blamed on the schedule. If they are contact injuries, it doesn’t make a difference how often you play. I don’t think it’s the games, we’ve just been really unlucky with breaks and serious injuries this year.”

Rotherham go into tonight’s trip to Watford having claimed only one point from their last five games, while they haven’t claimed a single point from their previous five on the road.