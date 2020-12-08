Sitting in fourth, one point away from their upcoming opponents Bournemouth, the festive period couldn’t be any more important for Swansea City.

Should they secure victory over the Cherries, there is a possibility that the Welshman will be top of the tree going into the next round of games. With the likes of Andre Ayew up top, too, anything is possible for Steve Cooper’s side.

Here is how they may opt to line-up against Bournemouth.

GK: Freddie Woodman – with 15 appearances to his name this season, Woodman has secured his place as the number one in between the sticks for Swansea, and he’ll expect to keep his role.

RB: Kyle Naughton – if it feels as though Kyle Naughton has been playing for the Welshman for a while, it’s because he has. The former Spurs man brings that crucial experience that could prove vital against Bournemouth.

CB: Ben Cabango – in perhaps the opposite way to Naughton, Cabango brings that much-needed addition of youth to the Welshman in defence. At 20-years-old, he’ll only continue to improve, too, starting with the game against Jason Tindall’s men.

CB: Marc Guehi – again, like Cabango, Guehi adds that youthful look to Cooper’s back-line. The 20-year-old will be fully expecting to make his 15th league appearance this season.

RWB: Conor Roberts – coming off the back of a goal in Swansea’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town, Roberts should keep his place in the side for the upcoming game.

CM: Korey Smith – in truth, Cooper does not need to make many changes, if any at all in the game against Bournemouth. And, that should see Smith make his 16th league appearance of the season.

CM: Matt Grimes – as captain, Grimes will be delighted to be involved in such a superb season so far. His leadership in midfield has been key and should be utilised by his manager once again.

LWB: Jake Bidwell – as previously mentioned, Cooper does not need to make several changes. The classic saying of ‘you don’t fix something that isn’t broken’ springs to mind. The Swansea manager should keep this in mind when choosing his line-up, therefore seeing Bidwell keep his place.

CAM: Yan Dhanda – the former Liverpool man is finally beginning to reach his potential in Wales, and is propelling Swansea towards the playoffs. He will fully expect to keep his place in the side against the Cherries.

ST: Andre Ayew – with seven goals in 15 games, Ayew is comfortably one of the best forwards in the Championship, and is, like Dhanda, a driving force in Cooper’s side.

ST: Jamal Lowe – despite dropping to the bench against Luton, Lowe will be expecting to return to the lin-up next to Ayew against Bournemouth.