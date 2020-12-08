Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that winger Isaiah Jones has signed a contract extension.

Jones’ is seen as a brilliant prospect at Middlesbrough and his new contract now runs until 2022 ‘at the earliest’ according to the announcement.

He has been a key part of Boro’s under-23s and ‘Premier League 2’ setup and he has impressed manager Neil Warnock enough to earn a spot on the substitutes bench in the club’s games against Swansea City and Stoke City in recent weeks.

“Isaiah is another who we have been impressed with and we hope can keep progressing,” said the Boro boss.

“He is a talented boy so he just needs to keep his head down and keep working hard now.”

Similarly to fellow-Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin, who also signed a contract extension not long ago, he signed from Isthmian League South Central Division side Tooting and Mitcham United back in last summers transfer window.

Last season he secured a loan deal to Scottish Premier League side St. Johnstone. However, he only made one solitary appearance the Saints, coming on for the final five minutes in the SFA Cup Round of 16 tie against Ayr United.

After Folarin was given his Boro league debut against Norwich City at the end of November, Jones could be given a similar chance in the weeks to come.

The club are relatively limited in wide areas, especially with the recent injury to Marcus Browne. Although the signing of Duncan Watmore may have pushed Jones further down the pecking order.