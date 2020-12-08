Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has questioned ‘some of the challenges’ made on Nick Powell in last weekend’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

The game was won 1-0 by Stoke City thanks to a first-half goal from Nathan Collins.

It’ll be remembered though for O’Neill’s subsequent exchange with Boro boss Neil Warnock – Warnock lambasted the state of Stoke City’s dressing rooms after the game.

A bitter taste has been left and ahead of tonight’s game against Cardiff City, O’Neill has revealed the extent of his side’s injury list.

Powell was hauled off with less than 20-minutes remaining on Saturday and has since become a doubt for tonight’s clash.

Speaking to stokecityfc.com, O’Neill said how he expects Powell to be fit for tonight, despite his Boro ‘bashing’ on Saturday:

“Nick is good. He’s one we are optimistic will be available (tonight) after taking him off on Saturday.

“He takes a lot of physical contact in games, but I think he’s been excellent for us in recent weeks. He takes a real responsibility in games.

“I thought some of the challenges on him in the game on Saturday were borderline to be kind in all honesty, but has the physical attributes to deal with that.”

Warnock’s Boro side is as Warnock-esque as his previous clubs.

They’ve started this season strongly though and their physicality is evident under the veteran gaffer, but they weren’t able to claim anything from Stoke last weekend.

The Potters welcome Cardiff tonight, with a win able to take them as high as the top-spot depending on other results.

Powell could be a key player this evening – the one-time Manchester United man has four goals in 13 Championship appearances so far this season.