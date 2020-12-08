Rotherham United have been handed a major injury blow with the news that Joe Mattock will require ankle surgery.

The left-back has been a regular for the Millers in the Championship this season but was forced off at half-time in their defeat at Coventry City last weekend.

Mattock, 30, will now require surgery that will rule him out for between two and three months, according to the Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis.

Joe Mattock ankle surgery. 2/3 months. #rufc. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) December 8, 2020

He is now the fifth player that Paul Warne will be without until at least the new year after being struck down by injury.

Central midfielder Shaun MacDonald is recovering from a broken leg suffered at the end of October, while wide forward Chiedozie Ogbene has already been out for more than two months with a knee injury.

Also out of action until 2021 are defender Clark Robertson, with a foot fracture, and winger Kieran Sadlier due to ankle ligament damage.

Former Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday player Mattock joined Rotherham in 2015 and has made almost 200 appearances in his time at the New York Stadium.

He is the only left-back in the squad, so right-back Wes Harding is likely to fill in on the opposite side of the pitch for the Millers’ upcoming fixtures.

Warne’s side travel to Watford tonight, and have five more fixtures after that before the January transfer market opens. With Mattock possibly out until March, a replacement in his position is likely to be sourced over the winter window.