Rangers captain James Tavernier is being linked with a seven-figure move to the Premier League – the 29-year-old has previously represented Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic.

Steven Gerrard’s side look for their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season.

The ex-Liverpool and England captain has his side playing some exciting football in Scotland and Europe and one man who’s been impressing is Tavernier.

Having started life out in the Leeds United academy, Tavernier would go on to feature for all of Carlisle United, Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United, Wigan, Bristol City and finally Rangers.

He was brought to the club in 2015 by now QPR boss Mark Warburton and is in his sixth season at Ibrox, making over 200 league appearances since.

This season though has seen Tavernier become a really influential player – from the right-wing back position he’s scored an incredible 10 goals in 16 league outings.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton are all interested in the move, with January a likely opportunity to sign.

His spells with Championship clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City were short-lived loan spells – the Englishman had become something of a journey man before his Rangers move in 2015.

Likewise with Wigan Athletic, whom he signed for permanently in 2014.

Now though he looks set for a premier League move – his form can’t be ignored by Premier League suitors any more, and Gerrard could well be cautious of January offers.