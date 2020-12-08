Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Rarmani Edmonds-Green is in pole position to replace captain Christopher Schindler for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Schindler had to be replaced late in Huddersfield’s win against Queens Park Rangers last weekend with a nasty-looking knee injury.

While the extent of the problem is not yet known, Corberan will need to fill the void at centre-back when they return to the John Smith’s Stadium to face their Yorkshire neighbours.

With Richard Stearman also sidelined with a hamstring injury, the only out-and-out centre-backs that can come into the side to play alongside Naby Sarr are 21-year-olds Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow.

Corberan said that he also considered left-back Harry Toffolo and central midfielder Jonathan Hogg as players that can step in but that Edmonds-Green, who has made only three substitute appearances this season following a hip injury, will be his preferred choice.

“One of the strengths of Toffolo is attack, that is why we are not using him as a centre-back, but not because he cannot play in that position,” he told the media ahead of tonight’s match.

“At the same time, Hogg is a player who has all the conditions to play in this position too, but he is an important player in the midfield.

“That’s we will try and cover this position why first and foremost with Edmonds-Green, who was playing before this injury.

“We cannot say that Edmonds-Green is starting in the team to cover the injury; Edmonds-Green is starting in the team a little bit later because he wasn’t ready to be in the team before, not because he doesn’t have the conditions to be part of the first 11 of the team.”

Edmonds-Green’s injury issues denied him a chance to be involved in the early stages of Corberan’s reign, when Crichlow was handed a couple of starts.

The Terriers boss has given his backing to both young defenders, affirming that they are capable of playing at Championship level in his side.

“We don’t have players in the squad that we don’t trust,” he said. “So the players that use the opportunities and players that we think have the conditions to be in the first team.

“But at the same time we’ll need to continue working with them to continue their process of development.”