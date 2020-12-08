Cardiff City’s Executive Director and CEO Ken Choo has pleaded to the Welsh government to ‘reconsider’ their current guidelines regarding the return of fans to sporting events.

Many clubs in England have welcomed back fans this month.

After playing much of 2020 behind-closed-doors it was the first sighting of fans at sporting events in England, with football fans obviously keen to get back in the stadiums.

Wales though will not be allowing the return of fans just yet – they’ve put in place new restrictions equivalent to that of a Tier 3 area in England.

READ: Everton linked with Championship star

The guidelines came into place last week and will be reviewed on the 17th of this month.

In a statement released by Cardiff City, the club have pleaded with the Welsh government to reconsider their actions.

Choo was quoted as saying:

“Whilst the health and safety of the public will always remain the top priority for all of us, we believe the above information warrants the Welsh Government to reconsider its approach to the socially distanced return of fans to our sports grounds.

“We ask them to commit to transparency on the science and work on a collaborative approach between the sporting bodies, senior clubs, Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government in order to provide a clear roadmap for meaningful pilot test events and the safe return of fans to sports grounds.”

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

Plans were originally in place for fans in both England and Wales to return to stadiums before the season had started.

But the plans for England and Wales have separated.

Since, fans in England have seen their restrictions lifted and are able to attend sporting events, bringing that much-needed revenue back into football clubs right across the Football League pyramid.

For both Cardiff and Swansea though, and Newport County further down the pyramid, the return of fans still seems a way off yet.

On the pitch, manager Neil Harris has produced three-straight wins after coming under mounting criticism this season.

His side travel to Stoke City in the Championship tonight, with a win able to take them just outside the top-six spots before tomorrow’s bout of fixtures.