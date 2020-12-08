Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton has been ruled out for a ‘considerable’ amount of time with an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off after 15-minutes of the draw at Brentford last weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead through Joe Rothwell before Darragh Lenihan was sent off – Ivan Toney then scored from the spot.

Sergi Canos would put Brentford in-front after half-time and in pole position to claim the routine home win, but for Jacob Davenport rescuing a late point.

Speaking to Lancashire Telegraph about Wharton’s status, Mowbray said:

“He has had a scan and it does not look good. Achilles injuries can notoriously be bad for footballers but we will wait until he sees the specialist to know more.

“But we will be without Scotty Wharton for a considerable amount of time.”

Wharton has made seven Championship appearances for Blackburn this season.

Having spent time out on loan in previous seasons, he’s this season returned as part of Mowbray’s Championship plans, as they vie for Premier League promotion.

It’s been an inconsistent start from Rovers but after last weekend’s point at Brentford, they sit in 9th-place of the table – two points behind the 6th-places Bees.

They’ve a trip to Bristol City facing them tomorrow night – Dean Holden’s side currently sit a place in-front of Blackburn after their strong start under new management.

It’ll be a tough outing against fellow top-six hopefuls Bristol City, and Mowbray will have the added stress of finding an immediate replacement for Wharton.

Summer signing Daniel Ayala will likely fill the void.