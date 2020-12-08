Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter.

The upcoming January transfer window provides him with an opportunity to strengthen the Black Cats ahead of a big second-half of the season.

One player he should target next month is Bristol City’s Liam Walsh, who he will know very well from his time in the dugout at Aston Gate.

Walsh, who is 23 years old, isn’t guaranteed regular first-team football with the Robins in the Championship and should be targeted by Sunderland on loan.

Coventry promotion…

He had a very impressive loan spell at Coventry City last term and played a key part in their promotion from League One under Mark Robins. He scored four goals in 34 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions before heading back to Bristol and penning a new one-year deal.

Fits the bill…

Walsh would be ideal at the Stadium of Light as he would add more competition and depth to their midfield department and knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Career to date…

The ex-England Under-18 international started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but was a regular for their youth sides.

He gained first-team experience out on loan at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before Bristol City signed him permanently in January 2018.

Sunderland’s Johnson should seek to reunite with him now and bring him to the North East in January.

Should Sunderland sign Walsh?