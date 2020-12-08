Norwich City were one of three Championship clubs linked with Juventus’ Sami Khedira last week.

News broke late last Sunday of Khedira’s Championship links.

Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford were all cited with an interest in the German, who’s set to leave Juventus when his contract expires next summer.

The World Cup winner has most every club accolade to his name, but after falling right out of contention at Juve he looks set to find his next challenge.

Having struggled with injury over the past few seasons, the 33-year-old comes as a risk – but is he still one worth taking?

READ: Everton linked with ‘shock’ move for Championship star

Obviously the news brought about a mixed response from fans.

It’s an unlikely move no matter how we look at it, but Norwich of the three Championship clubs linked might stand the best chance of landing Khedira – if any that is.

Daniel Farke has brought in a strong German influence on his side.

This could yet play a factor in Norwich’s ties to Khedira, and could be a pull factor should he consider an English move next summer.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with Juventus man

What’s more is that league leaders Norwich look set for a promotion push and undoubtedly, any chance they have of Khedira joining would rely on them being in the Premier League.

The move then boils don to one factor – wages.

Khedira earns a reported £184,000-a-week at Juventus. For him to join Norwich it would have to take a huge pay-cut, but stranger things have happened in football.

A move that remains wholly unlikely, but one that would go down in football’s history as one of the most impressive.