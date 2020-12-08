Brentford run the risk of losing Emiliano Marcondes for free next summer.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season.

Marcondes, who is 25 years old, has been in talks with the Bees over a new deal, as per the Daily Mail, but no breakthrough has been made as of yet.

Useful player…

The ex-Denmark Under-21 international is a useful player for Thomas Frank to have in his side and adds more depth and quality into their ranks.

He could play a big role in their push for promotion to the Premier League again this season but they need to resolve the clouds of uncertainty over his long-term future.

Marcondes has made nine appearances for the London club so far this term, scoring once, and maybe interested to see what sort of clubs would be interested in him.

Career to date…

He started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to become a key player for the “Wild Tigers” and made 119 appearances for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 and he has since scored five goals in 66 games in all competitions for the second tier outfit, as well as spending time back in Denmark on loan at FC Midtjylland in the last campaign.

The Bees risk losing him for nothing next year unless they can agree a new contract with him.

Will Marcondes stay at Brentford?