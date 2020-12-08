Coventry City are expecting to have the same squad available to them for tonight’s match against Luton Town, although one player is nearing a long-awaited return to action.

The Sky Blues were on top form at the weekend to defeat Rotherham United, extending their unbeaten run to five matches.

That promising run of results in recent weeks has come despite manager Mark Robins missing a handful of key first-team players.

Striker Matt Godden has been out for more than a month with a foot injury, though Maxime Biamou has stepped into the breach and scored in the Rotherham win.

Michael Rose has suffered a fresh setback with his groin injury, which is likely to keep the defender out until January.

Coventry also remain without first-choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who had surgery last week following a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, with Ben Wilson continuing to deputise.

The one piece of good news concerns Julien Da Costa, who is set to return to training this week after a minor procedure following up on his ankle reconstructive surgery in the summer.

The Luton match will come too soon for the French right-back, but Robins could expect to have him available for selection again within the next couple of weeks.

Jodi Jones has been ruled out for the season with a third ACL injury of his career.

Coventry have picked up 10 points from their last four home matches at St Andrew’s, and another win against top-half Luton could see them extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to as many as nine points.