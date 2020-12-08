Derby County are being linked with the appointment of John Terry, who could well use his Chelsea connections to bring Fikayo Tomori back to Pride Park.

The Chelsea man is looking at a January loan move.

He joined Derby County on loan ahead of their 2018/19 campaign with Frank Lampard in charge.

He’d go on to make 47 Championship appearances as Derby reached the play-off final, before rerunning to Chelsea upon Lampard’s appointment.

In his first Premier League season, Tomori would make 15 appearances and score one goal – this time round though, the 22-year-old has featured just once in the top-flight.

Lampard then is keen to send Tomori out on loan in January, and a Derby County return could be a reality.

READ: Everton linked with ‘shock’ move for Championship star

The club are yet to appoint a permanent manager after Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month.

Wayne Rooney and co have been placed in interim charge and they picked up their first win away at Millwall last weekend.

Terry though is a name that keeps popping up in the Rams’ ongoing managerial search.

The current Aston Villa no.2 is keen on finding his first managers’ job and was last season linked with the Bristol City role, alongside former England teammate Steven Gerrard.

He’s seemingly the front-runner for the Derby County role and like Lampard, he’ll no doubt be using his Chelsea connections should he land the job.

Tomori was a favourite amongst Derby fans and given his exile this season, he could yet favour a return to Pride Park for the second-half of this campaign.