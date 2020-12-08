Barnsley have a decision to make on the future of Mike Bahre.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Yorkshire side holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Out of favour…

Bahre, who is 25 years old, has fallen out of favour at Oakwell and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that they could look to sell him this winter.

The Tykes run the risk of losing him for free in 2021 if they don’t sell him for a fee in the upcoming January transfer window. If they decided to exercise their option to keep him for another year that means paying him for another season of potentially not playing.

Former skipper…

Bahre started last season at Barnsley’ captain under ex-boss Daniel Stendel but found opportunities hard to come by after the German boss left.

He joined the Tykes on loan during the 2018/19 season from Hannover 96 and helped them gain promotion in League One before they made his move permanent last year.

Other clubs…

Bahre played 26 times in the Championship in the last campaign. Prior to his move to Oakwell, the German midfielder had also had loan spells at Hallescher and SV Meppen.

Barnsley are currently sat in 17th place in the league and are seven points above the bottom three. Their boss, Valerien Ismael, may seek to bring in some new signings next month to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad, which could in turn make Bahre even more surplus to requirements.

Does Bahre have a future at Barnsley?