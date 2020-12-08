Sheffield Wednesday decided to extend Matt Penney’s contract by a further year over the summer.

The left-back’s deal now expires at the end of June 2021 and the Owls have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club.

Two appearances in the league…

Penney, who is 22 years old, has made four appearances in all competitions for the Championship side this season.

He is a useful player to have in their ranks as he provides depth and competition for their left-back spot. He is also still young and could have a bright future ahead of him at Hillsborough in the years to come.

However, due to his lack of game time in the league Penney may have his head turned if another club makes a move for him. After all, he had an impressive loan spell in Germany last season at St. Pauli.

His versatility also makes him an attractive proposition for other sides as he can play in defence or in midfield.

Risky business…

Sheffield Wednesday run the risk of losing him for free next summer and need to decide whether he has a future at the club.

Penney is from Chesterfield and has risen up through the youth ranks with the Owls. He has made 21 appearances for them so far in his career, as well as also having a loan spells at Mansfield Town and Bradford City in the past.

His stint at St. Pauli last year was a big learning curve for the young defender and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him.

Should SWFC keep Penney?