Portsmouth are looking to offload Paul Downing this winter, according to a report by The News.

The League One side acknowledge the need to sell some players in the upcoming January transfer window to make room for signings.

Downing, who is 29 years old, has fallen way out-of-favour at Fratton Park. Kenny Jackett’s men haven’t received any enquiries for him yet.

Out of contract in 2022…

The experienced defender joined Pompey in June 2019 and signed a three-year deal. However, he is down the pecking order and is yet to make a league appearance this term.

No moves yet…

Jackett has said: “We haven’t got any moves pending in terms of players going out but it is still early in December. Whether there are any enquiries for our fringe players, we’ll see.

“It is something that everybody will be looking at and see if there are options for fringe players if they want to move. At the moment, we haven’t got any moves pending. No-one is set-up to go here, no-one is set-up to go there. But to strengthen your squad and bring senior players in, you do have to move people out first.”

He added: “They have a lot of experience and have been excellent pros. They are waiting for their break here, which hasn’t happened so far in our back four.”

Career to date…

The centre-back started his career at West Bromwich Albion and had spells at Walsall and MK Dons before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

He helped Rovers gain promotion to the Championship under Tony Mowbray in his first season at the club before being loaned out to Doncaster Rovers.

Downing’s impressive spell at the Keepmoat Stadium, which saw the Yorkshire side get into the League One Play-Offs, earned him a move to Pompey last year.

However, his time down south hasn’t work out and he may be on the move his winter.

Will Downing leave Pompey in January?