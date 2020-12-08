Norwich City loan manager Neil Adams has praised Akin Famewo on the All in Yellow Podcast.

The ex-Canaries boss believes the defender will benefit greatly from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic this season.

There is hope from Carrow Road that Famewo can follow in the same path as Ben Godfrey, who had a loan spell at fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town and used that experience to burst into their first-team. He was sold to Everton this past summer for big money.

Game time…

Famewo, who is 22 years old, has impressed so far for the Addicks and will be enjoying getting regular football under his belt.

Adams has said: “Akin has played seven games for Charlton and he’s had six clean sheets in a row, which is unheard of at that level. Akin had a really successful loan at St Mirren – he played against Celtic and Rangers and he came back and he was close to being in our first team.

“It was another of those where I give a lot of credit to Daniel like with Ben Godfrey. When Ben went to Shrewsbury the easiest thing for Daniel would have been to have kept him here and had him on his bench in case someone got injured.”

He added: “If that had been the case, he probably would have played six or seven games but Daniel decided that we might risk not having him here but it might be better for him to go there and play 50 games so that he might be a regular for us rather than someone who is a good sub.”

Catch the eye…

Famewo started his career at Luton Town and broke into their senior side as a youngster before Norwich lured him to East Anglia in 2018.

He has since played just once for the Championship promotion hopefuls but will be looking to catch the eye on loan at Charlton this term.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently 6th in the third tier table after eight wins from their opening 15 games.

Impressed with Famewo so far, Charlton fans?