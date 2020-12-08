Mick McCarthy wants to sign ex-Football League man Jack Byrne for new club APOEL, according to a report by the Irish Independent.

The Cyprian side will face competition for the Shamrock Rovers’ midfielder though with Major League Soccer outfits also believed to be keen.

Time to decide…

Byrne, who is 24 years old, will go on holiday before deciding his next move. He joined the Dublin club in 2018 and has since scored 16 goals in 64 games.

He knows McCarthy from playing for him for the Republic of Ireland national team and could reunite with him in Cyprus.

Career to date…

Byrne started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he had loan spells away at SC Cambuur and Blackburn Rovers.

He left City permanently in January to join Wigan Athletic but made just two appearances for the Latics, before having a loan stint at Oldham Athletic.

Byrne has since gone onto have a spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock before moving back to Ireland with Shamrock just under two years ago.

He has got his career back on track with the Hoops but could seek a move away over the next month or so.

Cyprus option…

Eyebrows were raised when ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town boss McCarthy made the move to APOEL but he is keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. Byrne would be a shrewd signing for him after his impressive past couple of years at Shamrock, but he will be in-demand.

