Derby County will be without defender Nathan Byrne for their trip to Brentford tomorrow night.

The 28-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out v Millwall.

It proved to be just Derby’s second win of the Championship season and their first in 11 outings – Jason Knight’s second-half goal was enough to lift Derby off the foot of the table.

Next up they travel to Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side having missed out on promotion last season had started this season slowly.

Picking up speed though, Brentford have now gone nine Championship games without defeat, having won three of their previous four.

They sit in 6th-place of the Championship table going into this midweek round of fixtures.

Derby meanwhile sit in 23rd-place.

They’re still to appoint a manager though with Wayne Rooney and co taking interim charge – Burnley boss Sean Dyche has this week emerged as an unlikely candidate.

With January approaching, Derby will be desperate to appoint an experienced manager at the helm for what’s set to be a season of toying with relegation.

It’d be an untimely demise, but there’s still 30 Championship games of the season left, and after last weekend’s win Derby now sit just two points from safety.

Rivals Nottingham Forest sit just outside the bottom-three, and tomorrow night they travel to league leaders Norwich City – a win for Derby could see them leapfrog Forest.