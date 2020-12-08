Former Sheffield Wednesday and current Newcastle United man Achraf Lazaar is heading for a January exit, with the 28-year-old keen to take on his next challenge.

The Moroccan spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2018/19 season.

He made just four Championship appearances whilst on loan with the club, spending part of last season in Italy with Cosenza.

That’s where Lazaar is most likely to end up.

He told Passione Inter about his Italian ties, and is hopeful that a January move can materialise after being omitted from Steve Bruce’s first-team this season.

“It’s not easy and I’m not finding space with the first team, but I have many reasons not to give up,” he said.

“I still have one year on my contract and I still have a lot to prove, I’m playing matches with the second team and I’m always looking for motivation to stay on track with the utmost professionalism.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

“Italy is my home and I miss my family, I don’t know what will happen in January, if maybe I will go to Italy or elsewhere: the only thing that matters to me is to go to a team that allows me to play with continuity and confidence.”

Bruce – a former Sheffield Wednesday boss – left for the Magpies job ahead of the last campaign.

Wednesday have since gone into turmoil – Garry monk took over and would drag the club down into the bottom-half of the Championship table.

Having since been sacked in this current season, Tony Pulis has taken charge.

The Welshman is still waiting for his first win though having gone five games without one – they’re in action at Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.