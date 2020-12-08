Reports from Calciomercato earlier in the month have cited Everton with an interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The 24-year-old joined from Peterborough United last summer.

He netted 24 goals n League One last season and already in 16 Championship outings for Brentford, the striker’s netted 14 goals.

Having declined moves to a number of other suitors in the summer, Brentford’s signing of Toney is proving to be another shrewd one.

But already after his summer move is he being linked with another – Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reported to have Toney on his ‘notebook’.

The former Newcastle United man has had to work his way back through the Football League.

Having spent time with all of Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic and then Peterborough, Toney is now blossoming into one of the EFL’s most prolific.

His game is all-rounded and he’s likely performed much better than Thomas Frank and co might have expected, having filled in the goal void that Ollie Watkins left in the summer.

Brentford could well face a similar situation with Toney.

The case with Watkins and Said Benrahma for example, their Brentford futures lied in achieving Premier League promotion last season.

Failing that meant that the pair were destined to be snapped up by Premier League suitors, and should Brentford miss out again this season then it’s hard to see Toney staying.

They’ve unearthed a quality striker, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he heads for the Premier League.