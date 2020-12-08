Crystal Palace and West Ham United have both been linked with Reading defender Omar Richards, with the 22-year-old out-of-contract in the summer.

Reports last night have urged Crystal Palace to beat West Ham to the January signing of Richards.

The Reading man has been stalling on a new contract and the club look open to selling him in January should he not agree a new deal.

Both Palace and West Ham have been linked – Richards has featured in all 16 of Reading’s Championship games this season, without scoring.

A versatile player, Richards has been playing on the left-hand side of Veljko Paunovic’s Reading side.

A youth product of the club’s, Richards was once on the books at Fulham too. But it is with Reading where he’s made his name, and where he also made an appearance for the England U21 side last season.

Reading have regained a bit of form after their earlier wobble having won their last outings v Nottingham Forest to go four unbeaten in the Championship.

Richards then could yet sign a new deal should the club have realistic promotion hopes, or he could yet seek a move in January.

Reading may be keen to find a new home for Richards as well – they won’t want to lose him for nothing at the end of the season, and so they might enforce a January move.

He’d be a good signing for Palace, providing they can beat West Ham to the signing.