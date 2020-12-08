Luton Town should turn their attention to pursuing a free transfer move for ex-Cardiff City full-back Jazz Richards.

With only one senior right-back on the books at Kenilworth Road, it would be wise for Luton Town to look for another.

A good option the Hatters should look at is 29-year-old free agent Jazz Richards, formerly of fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

Subject of transfer interest

As covered here on The72, Richards has been subject of transfer interest in recent weeks. It was claimed that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday were also keen on Richards, but nothing has developed at this point.

Luton Town’s limited right-back options

James Bree has been Nathan Jones’ number one choice right-back this season.

However, in his absence, centre-backs Martin Cranie and Matty Pearson were forced to fill in on the right-hand side. The signing of Richards would provide suitable cover and competition, meaning the likes of Cranie and Pearson would not have to play out of position.

Plenty of Football League experience

Since breaking through Swansea City’s youth academy, Richards has amassed 120 Championship appearances.

The Wales international has also notched up 22 Premier League appearances, playing for Swansea, Crystal Palace (loan), Huddersfield Town (loan), Fulham and Cardiff over the course of his career.

Other options

While Richards is one option Luton could explore, he is not the only one.

Summer signing Peter Kioso has impressed at right-back on loan with Bolton Wanderers, so they could look to recall him rather than search for a new player.

Luton Town could also look to bring new signing Gabriel Osho into the first-team plans. However, the former Reading man’s move to Yeovil Town on a short-term loan deal hints they may not look to do so just yet.

Moreover, while Kioso and Osho are great options for the future, Richards would add more Football League pedigree to Nathan Jones’ ranks.

The club could also persist with what they have at the moment, with Bree being the first choice and Cranie or Pearson offering an option of filling in when called upon.

Over to you…

With Richards available for nothing, would you like to see your club make a move for the free agent, Luton Town fans? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

