Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has labelled Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock’s comments regarding the state of their dressing room as “strange”.

After Middlesbrough’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, manager Neil Warnock criticised Stoke City for the state of the away dressing rooms.

Warnock labelled the facilities as a “pigsty”, adding that they were an “absolute disgrace”.

Michael O’Neill’s reaction

Now, after Warnock’s comments, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has reacted to the Middlesbrough boss’ words.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill said that he found the comment “strange”, adding that his sole focus is on the upcoming clash with Cardiff City.

Here’s what he had to say

“Not that I’m aware of, but, I found it a bit of a strange comment.

“Neil didn’t mention anything to me before or after the game. His comments in the wake of a defeat are basically down to himself.

“Our focus is now on Cardiff. That’s where our focus lies.”

Next up for Stoke

With O’Neill putting Warnock’s comments behind him, the Potters boss will now be preparing his side for their tie with Cardiff.

A Tuesday night win over the Bluebirds could see Stoke rise as high as first, providing results go their way. As it stands, they sit fifth, with Cardiff in 10th.

