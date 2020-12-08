Italian Serie B side AC Monza have confirmed the signing of Barnsley target Mario Balotelli on their official club website.

In recent weeks, former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli was linked with a shock move to Barnsley.

Club CEO Dane Murphy revealed the club were in contact with Balotelli’s representatives but the links had not developed into anything serious. Now, it has been confirmed that the Italian striker will be staying in his home country.

Staying in Italy

Serie B side AC Monza confirmed the signing of Balotelli on Monday. He joins the club on a free transfer after leaving Brescia at the end of his contract in the summer.

Balotelli’s deal will run through until the summer of 2021 and it will be interesting to see how he fares with his new club.

Where does this leave Barnsley?

It would have been a real surprise if the Tykes pulled off a deal for £2.7m-rated striker. So, seeing him move elsewhere will not come as much of a shock.

It will be interesting to see if Barnsley still move for a new striker in the wake of missing out on Balotelli.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Barnsley will be able to buy players rather than being limited to the free transfer market.

