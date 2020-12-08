Pablo Hernandez has been strongly linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent times, amid rumours of a feud with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

3 reasons why Huddersfield Town should sign out-of-favour Leeds United man

Here are three reasons why he should swap to their West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town.

Old friend

If Hernandez does join Huddersfield in January he would be linking up with his former coach, and fellow countryman Carlos Corberan.

Playing under a coach Hernandez knows so well, would only benefit the former Swansea midfielder. You would imagine he’d be able to make an instant impact under Corberan’s brand of football at Huddersfield.

Coaching opportunities

You would imagine Pablo Hernandez will try his hand in coaching after his retirement. A switch to Huddersfield could be the perfect solution for him, as Huddersfield could offer him a player/coach deal one similar to Wayne Rooney’s at Derby.

Hernandez has played under the likes of Roberto Martinez, and Marcelo Bielsa in his career, and could surely bring as much skills off the pitch, as he could on it.

He’s a perfect fit

Probably the most important reason of the three, Hernandez would actually be a perfect fit for the Terriers.

Huddersfield are crying out for an attacking midfielder capable of scoring and assisting goals. English midfielder Alex Pritchard has failed to make an impact this season, and could potentially leave the club in January, which would free up space for a replacement, could Hernandez be that man?

Ultimately, Carlos Corberan will have to use all his powers of persuasion to lure Hernandez to the John Smith’s stadium. But it Hernandez really does want to leave Leeds, Huddersfield would be the perfect fit.

A similar style of football, not having to relocate, and coaching opportunities, could be enough for Huddersfield to pull of what would be a remarkable signing, and bring Pablo Hernandez to the club.