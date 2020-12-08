Ian Poveda spent time on the books of Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City before landing at Leeds United.

The youngster arrived at Elland Road from Manchester City with Marcelo Bielsa saying that he was ‘Championship ready.’

He didn’t get many chances last season but is gaining more exposure this season. His appearance in the weekend loss to Chelsea has given rise to comments from Watford striker Troy Deeney per talkSPORT (reported and quoted via LeedsLive).

Deeney questions Poveda’s game nous

32-year-old Deeney is one of the players who has stood by Watford since their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

He’s a player who is Premier League class, the Birmingham-born striker having played 163 games in English football’s top-tier competition. That is a collection of 163 games which has seen him score 47 goals and provide 21 assists.

Experienced at the top level, it also gives Deeney’s words a sense of gravitas. So when he spoke of Poveda’s refusal to go to ground after a challenge by Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, it carried some weight.

‘Part and parcel of the game’ – Deeney incredulous at Poveda decision

Commenting on the contact by Chilwell and Poveda staying on his feet, Hornets striker Deeney said this would lead to Whites players questioning why he stayed up and didn’t go to ground. He hypothesised that a conversation in the Leeds dressing room coud go like, “You didn’t fancy going down there?”

However, the Watford man reserves his most contentious opinion for later on the talkSPORT show when seemingly justifying why players should hit the deck. On this he justifies it by adding, “I think diving is part and parcel of the game.”

Not to Leeds United’s Ian Poveda it isn’t, what with the young wing-star choosing to stay upright rather than ‘earn’ a penalty.