High-flying Stoke City host Cardiff City in Staffordshire today in what looks to be a close encounter.

Stoke come in to the game sitting in 5th in the Championship, and are making a real impact under Micheal O’Neill. The Potters won’t have an easy ride against Neil Harris’ men.

Stoke are currently on a great run of form, and are proving to be early contenders for promotion this season. Their confidence seems to be growing, and they go in to the match today as favourites, an impressive feat bearing in mind they were fighting against relegation last season.

And their rise in form after two seasons of mediocrity in the Championship. For the first time in a long while the Potters genuinely look dangerous, and capable of winning football games.

Possibly the biggest obstacle for Stoke tomorrow, will be the Potters injury crisis. Michael O’Neill will be without a handful of his most important players for tomorrow, including the influential John Obi Mikel.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been vital for Stoke but won’t be involved tomorrow due to injury. Other names on the list include Scottish duo Steven Fletcher and John Souttar, the latter who is currently isolating.

Bursik

Collins

Shawcross

Chester

Fox

Cousins

Tymon

Powell

Campbell

Brown

McClean

Ultimately it’s a sign of Stoke’s progress that they go in to the game as the slight favourites tomorrow. These sides were fighting at different ends of the Championship last season, and the improvements will surely please Stoke fans.

There injury problems, and Cardiff’s attacking prowess may cause problems, but Stoke will fancy their chances tomorrow.