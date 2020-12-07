Birmingham City have tonight announced that they’ll be looking into a ‘remodelling’ of their youth academy, with plans for a B and C team.

The Blues announced plans to reshape their youth set-up on Twitter.

After an ‘internal review’ the club has decided that the current academy is financially unfeasible after the hardship of 2020, with future EU regulations destined to make player recruiting in Europe more difficult.

Birmingham City hope to create a ‘unique and unrivalled programme’ by feeding off of local football teams in their catchment area.

“We share an immediate geographical catchment area with a number of other professional Football Clubs which makes attracting the best young talents from the local region increasingly difficult,” read their official statement.

Further down, the club would explain how the change will ‘have an impact’ of a number of staff and players involved in the current set-up.

“The Club acknowledge that the proposed changes will impact a number of current staff and players within the existing system,” it read.

Brentford have taken a similar approach in recent years.

They disbanded their youth academy in 2016, taking on the B team approach and largely to their success.

Many Birmingham City fans though are unhappy with the news.

Jude Bellingham’s summer sale to Borussia Dortmund highlighted the progression that the club’s youth academy has made in recent years.

Restructuring it at a time when on-pitch matters should be more pressing seems bizarre and the club’s statement later read of their appreciation for the ‘magnitude’ of their decision.

As for Aitor Karanka and his side, they travel to Reading in the Championship on Wednesday night.