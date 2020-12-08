Rotherham United have been dealt a potential blow ahead of their Championship showdown with Watford, with defender Joe Mattock likely to miss out.

The 30-year-old was withdrawn at half-time in Rotherham’s defeat to Coventry City last weekend through injury.

Millers boss Paul Warne told the club website: “I think and presume it’s an ankle – I just presume, I don’t know.”

READ: Everton linked with Championship star

Former Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday player Mattock is the only left-back in the squad, so if he is absent for the trip to Watford on Tuesday night, right-back Wes Harding is likely to fill in on the opposite side of the pitch.

The only other injury problems for Warne are four players who are out until at least the new year.

Central midfielder Shaun MacDonald is recovering from a broken leg suffered at the end of October, while wide forward Chiedozie Ogbene has already been out for more than two months with a knee injury.

Also out of action until 2021 are defender Clark Robertson, with a foot fracture, and winger Kieran Sadlier due to ankle ligament damage.

One piece of good news for Rotherham ahead of their Watford test is the return of left midfielder Mickel Miller, who served a one-match ban last weekend following his red card off the bench in their previous game against Brentford.

The Millers will be comfortable underdogs at Vicarage Road, having taken only four points from their previous eight matches to sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.