Cardiff City make the trip to Staffordshire to face Stoke City in what promises to be an exciting tussle, at the Bet365 stadium.

The Bluebirds travel up north to the inform Stoke, knowing they will have their work cut out if they’re going to get the three points.

Nonetheless, they’re impressive victory at high flying Watford will boost their confidence, and you would be wise to expect a high quality affair at Stoke tomorrow.

A notable absentee for Cardiff will be midfielder Lee Tomlin, who is still injured for the Bluebirds.

This wasn’t a blow for Neil Harris’s side at Vicarage Road against Watford, but it may be at Stoke, who are hard to break down and the visitors may miss the creativity of Tomlin.

Predicted line-up

(4-4-2)

Smithies

Bacuna

Morrison

Nelson

Bennett

Vaulks

Ralls

Wilson

Ojo

Moore

Harris

Ultimately Stoke have been one of the top sides in the Championship this season. Neil Harris will have to use all of his qualities as a manager of his side are going to get a win tomorrow.

Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson particularly will be vital with their qualities on the wing. If they can get at Stoke’s full backs and create opportunities for Kieffer Moore, and Mark Harris Stoke may be able to add goals.

The Bluebirds made the playoffs last session but are yet to hit the ground running this season. A win tomorrow could be the catalyst for Cardiff’s season, and give them the confidence to push on.