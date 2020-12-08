Watford have not had the best of luck with injuries so far this season, and they look set to be without five players for their midweek clash with Rotherham United at Vicarage Road.

Centre-back Craig Cathcart and striker Andre Gray remain doubts for Tuesday night’s fixture due to hamstring injuries, with Cathcart missing the Hornets’ defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend while Gray has been absent from the past two games.

Adam Masina is yet to play this season due to a tendon injury but the left-back is finally nearing a comeback, having returned to training recently with a view to potentially being back in action in a couple of weeks.

Watford also have two longer-term absentees in Isaac Success, who has been ruled out until January with an achilles problem, and Tom Dele-Bashiru, who has undergone surgery following an ACL injury and won’t have recovered until at least the spring.

Manager Vladimir Ivic was able to welcome back a few players last weekend though, with Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Ken Sema all back out on the pitch after absences.

Kiko Femenia was able to feature off the bench against Cardiff despite returning to Spain earlier in the week for the birth of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Watford welcome midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah back into the reckoning after he was forced to sit out last weekend’s defeat due to suspension, having amassed five bookings.

A win over Rotherham would likely lift Ivic’s side back into the Championship play-offs, having slipped out of the top six on goal difference.