After securing a vital three points against Rotherham United at the weekend, it could be a case of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ with their team selection when Luton Town visit.

Having put in a great performance to dismissal relegation rivals Rotherham and pull away from the mire at the bottom of the table, Coventry have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to six matches when they return to St Andrew’s to face the Hatters.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

Manager Mark Robins has changed his side’s shape a number of times this season but should be confident in a 3-4-3 doing the job for a second game running.

All of his selections for that match are expected to be fit to play again, fatigue permitting, with Maxime Baimou starring up front in a rare start.

That has helped relieve the concerns over the continued absence of Matt Godden, who has been out for more than a month with a foot injury.

Similarly, the strength at the back of Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam means they are coping without Michael Rose, who has suffered a fresh setback in his battle with a groin injury which could keep him out until January.

Behind them, goalkeeper Marko Marosi is still out with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, but Ben Wilson has proven an able deputy.

One piece of positive news on the injury front is the expected return to training this week of French right-back Julien Da Costa, but it will certainly come too late for this match.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Wilson; Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam; Dabo, Hamer, Kelly, McCallum; Walker, Biamou, O’Hare.