Rotherham United face a tough away assignment on Tuesday night when they travel to promotion-chasing Watford.

The Millers are just two points clear of the drop zone after defeat last weekend to relegation rivals Coventry City, and they have now claimed only one win from their past eight matches, losing six.

Manager Paul Warne has one new injury concern ahead of the match, with left-back Joe Mattock set to have his ankle assessed after coming off at half-time against Coventry.

If Mattock is not available for the game, Wes Harding would likely move across to the other side of the pitch from the right wing-back position, with Matt Olosunde returning to the starting line-up in that role and Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood and Angus MacDonald retained as a back three.

The only other players ruled out for Rotherham are their long-term absentees Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot fracture) and Kieran Sadlier (ankle ligaments).

Warne will have the services of winger Mickel Miller again after he served a one-match suspension at the weekend, following his red card off the bench in the previous game against Brentford.

Changes are likely to be made to the starting line-up after the immensely disappointing result against Coventry, which had followed two promising displays against high-flying Bournemouth and Brentford, with Dan Barlaser at the front of the queue of players pushing for a start.

Warne may also be tempted to reconsider the formation, having switched from a back four to a three in their most recent trio of games and taken only one point.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Blackman; Ihiekwe, Wood, MacDonald; Olosunde, Barlaser, Wiles, Lindsay, Harding; Ladapo, Smith.