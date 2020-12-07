Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, are a machine – a purring football machine. Like a machine they just keep on producing youngster after youngster.

One such youngster is Harvey Barnes and former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, in conversation with Football Insider, backs him to hit the Liverpool first-team squad as he continues to shine on loan at Blackburn.

Elliott no need to phone home – storming at Rovers

Liverpool snapped up youngster Elliott from Fulham’s Under-18s and installed him into the Under-23s at Anfield. Liverpool offered the Cottagers £750,000 in compensation but the Londoners are thought to be holding out for a record tribunal fee of £8m.

A bright future is predicted for the 17-year-old, the London-born starlet already having made a record-breaking Premier League debut for Klopp’s Reds aged just 16 years and 30 days. This first appearance has been followed by a further 8 as the youngster has notched up nine first-team appearances for the Reds.

Blackburn but not just honing his skill and craft

Jurgen Klopp sees the potential of the exciting attacking midfielder and was keen to have him experience first-team football in order to hone his skill and polish his craft. However, Elliott has gone way beyond doing that.

He has sparkled for Blackburn in the 11 appaearances that he has made for the Ewood Park outfit since arriving at the club. Those 11 Sky Bet Championship appearances have seen the youngster score two goals and add a further four assists – another assist coming in the Carabao Cup.

From Rovers to Reds first-team squad – Whelan

Such has been the brilliance that he has show whilst on loan at Rovers, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan says that a spot at Liverpool’s top-table awaits. Speaking on this, Whelan said:

“Elliott is fantastic on the ball and he is improving game by game. He is still learning his trade but next year when he does go back to Liverpool he will hopefully return ready to be a part of that first team squad.”

It will be interesting to see how the youngster develops at Blackburn. It could be a double-edged sword in that performing well might just bring him to Liverpool’s notice but also increase/cement his tribunal fee.

Will Harvey Elliott hit 10 assists for Blackburn Rovers this season?