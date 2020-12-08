Watford return to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night to host Rotherham United, just three days after seeing a six-match unbeaten run brought to an end by Cardiff City.

Vladimir Ivic’s side dropped out of the Championship play-off places on goal difference with the defeat, which was only the third of the campaign.

The fact that a hugely talented Watford side are four points off the top of the table despite failing to really reach their potential yet this season is an ominous sign for their rivals in the promotion race.

They have also picked up a steady stream of results despite a lengthy injury list, and they are still without the services Adam Masina (tendon), Craig Cathcart (hamstring), Andre Gray (hamstring), Isaac Success (achilles), Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL).

The one player who does return to contention for the visit of relegation-battling Rotherham is central midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who served a one-match suspension in the Cardiff match for collecting five yellow cards.

Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Ken Sema all made returns to action at the weekend, while Kiko Femenia was on the bench having been away in Spain earlier in the week for the birth of his daughter. Femenia is likely to be recalled to the starting line-up, with Domingos Quina hoping for the same treatment.

Perhaps the biggest decision for Ivic will be whether to stick with a 4-4-2 formation that has brought only one win in four matches, drawing blanks in the other three, or return to the back three used earlier in the campaign and returned to in the late stages against Cardiff.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Foster; Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot; Ngakia, Cleverley, Chalobah, Femenia; Sarr, Deeney, Pedro.