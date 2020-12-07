According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Burnley are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Worrall is the first one I’ve heard come back on radar … https://t.co/tot8waADIP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 6, 2020

Forest, unfortunately, are languishing around the relegation zone and would represent easy-pickings for a side wanting to take advantage of that.

Burnley after turning Red into Claret

Nixon admitting that Joe Worrall is a player that he has hear that’s “come back on [the] radar” of Burnley is worrying news indeed for Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest outfit.

Like Forest, Burnley are hovering around the wrong end of the table. The Lancashire outfit are in the Premier League drop-zone and have just six points from their opening 10 games. Offensively weak and defensively frail, the Clarets are thought to be wanting to address one of those come January and that’s where Forest’s Joe Worrall comes in.

The sort of player would Forest be losing and Burnley gaining

The above graphic is derived from data utilised by Smarterscout and shows the position and frequency of action that Forest defender Worrall undertook during the 2019/20 campaign for the Reds.

Here’s what Worrall brought to the Forest side last season in terms of his expected per 90 mins output – stats from WhoScored.com.

Passes: 39.3 per 90

Accurate Passes: 31.8 per 90

Passing Accuracy: 80.9%

Tackles: 0.7 per 90

Interceptions: 1.2 per 90

Clearances: 5.2 per 90

Blocks: 1.8 per 90

Total Defensive Actions: 8.9 per 90

