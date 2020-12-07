Carlisle United’s Rhys Bennett saw a move to a Championship side fall through over the summer, as per a report by the News and Star.

The defender spent the whole of the last transfer window as a free agent after his release by Peterborough United and nearly joined an unnamed second tier outfit.

However, the proposed deal collapsed and he had to wait until November before joining a new club.

Carlisle came calling and he has since impressed for the League Two side.

‘Frustrating summer’…

Bennett has opened up on the past summer: “It was a frustrating summer. I thought I had something incredible but it didn’t end up working, and I’ve had to put myself back together mentally – ‘right, ok, it didn’t happen, so now you have to go out and earn it’, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Career to date…

He started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

He has made six appearances for far for Carlisle and has scored twice. His deal at Brunton Park expires in January but they want him to stick around.

Bennett is full of praise for the Cumbrians: “I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone at this football club. Honestly, it’s been incredible, the way I’ve been welcomed by fans, players, staff… I just hope I can pay you back.”

