Mario Vrancic set up two late goals to give Norwich City the win over Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend, but the Bosnian is set to leave in the summer.

His deal runs out next summer, and from next month he’ll be able to enter into pre-contract negotiations.

League leaders Norwich have made a strong start to the Championships season under Daniel Farke and their strength was summed up in their weekend win.

A goal down thanks to Josh Windass, only for Josh Martin and Max Aarons to score a quickfire double at the last – Vrancic at hand for both the goals.

The midfielder joined from Darmstadt ahead of the 2017/18 season, and in Norwich’s 2018/19 promotion season he’d feature 36 times in the Championship, scoring ten times.

He announced himself as one of the division’s most prolific names from midfield but he like his teammates endured a tough Premier League spell.

Vrancic featured 20 times last season, scoring once.

This time round though, he’s played 12 times in the Championship, scoring three and grabbing his first two assists over the weekend.

With his deal set to expire then, and Norwich having seemed uninterested in a renewal, will Farke now be reconsidering it?

He’s not a regular start is Vrancic but he’s produced the goods playing a more rotational role, which if his form continues could turn into a more frequent starting spot.

Norwich only have a month before Vrancic become available to enter into pre-contract negotiations – his form in the run-up to Christmas could give the club a real headache.