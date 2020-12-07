Doncaster Rovers are yet to open talks with Andy Butler over a contract extension, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The defender is ready to sit down and discuss his immediate future at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Butler, who is 37 years old, re-joined the League One side in September until January at least.

Experienced…

He has made two appearances for Donny since moving back to the Yorkshire club, his latest being an impressive performance in their 2-0 win over Northampton Town at the weekend.

‘It’s up to the club’…

Butler has opened up over his current situation: “It’s up to the gaffer and the board to decide whether I’m an option for them. I’d like to think I am. Since I’ve been back here I’ve conducted myself the way club would want me to conduct myself.

“I stepped in positions when needed. But again it’s up to the club. If they don’t want me, it’s football – one minute you’re in, one minute you’re out. There would never be any bad feelings.”

He added: “Whenever they want to have a chat with me we’ll sit down and discuss it.”

Ex-Scunthorpe and Huddersfield….

Butler is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 650 appearances so far in his career. He has previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town and Walsall in the past.

He is a useful player for Doncaster to have in and around their dressing room and they will have to think about prolonging his stay until the end of this season at least.

Should Donny keep Butler?