A self-styled ‘fat lad from Halifax’, Paddy Kenny had turned out for the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and QPR in a storied career of nine professional clubs since signing for Bury from Bradford Park Avenue in 1998.

His last professional club was Northampton Town and he was last on the books at Maltby Main, playing two games for the NCEFL Premier Division side in the 2017/18 season.

A glittering career for a lad from ‘Fax

After four years with Bury, Kenny made the first big move of his career when he joined Sheffield United on a free transfer in 2002. Kenny went on to make 303 appearances for the Blades – conceding 331 times and keeping 102 clean sheets.

He received a 9-month ban in September 2009 for failing a drug’s test due to taking ChestEze tablet, tablets containing the banned substance Ephedrine. His ban ended in April 2010 and the Blades sold him to QPR that July for nearly £1m.

He was at QPR for two seasons, making 81 appearances (94 conceded/32 clean sheets) before moving to another big club in Leeds United in July 2012. It was another two-season stay at Elland Road where he made 81 appearances for the Whites (111 conceded/18 clean sheets).

‘Had some great times together’ – Kenny tweets Warnock praise

306 of Kenny’s appearances came under the wily gaze of the irascible Neil Warnock – football’s promotion king. These appearances came for Sheffield United, Rotherham United, QPR and Leeds United.

The popular stopper released his autobiogrphy ‘The Gloves are Off’ in October, and Warnock commented on this in a private message exchange made public by Paddy Kenny on his Twitter feed (below):

Comments from Warnock’s message include phrases such as “it brought a tear to my eye” and “We sure had some good times together” – phrases which help to highlight the solid bond that existed between the duo.