Brentford have made a solid start to the Championship season, sitting sixth in the table with 27 points from 16 games and are only four points adrift of league leaders Norwich City.

The Bees are on a nine-match unbeaten run after most recently drawing 2-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers, and on course for another sustained promotion challenge following their 2-1 extra-time defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final last season.

Here are three issues that Thomas Frank will look to address in January:

Keep Ivan Toney

Brentford pulled off a big transfer scoop with the addition of Ivan Toney to the squad from Peterborough United in the summer, beating off competition from several other Championship clubs, with Premier League Burnley also reportedly interested in the front man.

READ:

Toney has made an impressive start to life with the Bees after netting 14 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

The ambitious 24-year-old has previously made no secret about his desire to play in the Premier League, and with Everton rumoured to be interested, Frank will be eager to keep hold of his star striker.

Add more competition upfront

Toney is by far the most prolific striker for the Bees, with his 14 goals double that of second-top scorer Marcus Forss.

Fellow forward player Saman Ghoddos has yet to get off the mark this season, while not too much can be expected of Sergi Canos just yet as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

Forss is showing promise, but one would feel Frank may want to add another established striker to ease the burden on Toney.

An injury to Toney could really hamper Brentford’s progress if no reinforcements are made next month.

Send out fringe players for more experience

Several Bees players are struggling for game time this season and January may be a time for Frank to send those on the fringes of his squad out on loan for more experience.

Dominic Thompson is one player who could benefit from a temporary move away from Brentford, with many fans on social media claiming the 20-year-old isn’t ready for Championship football just yet.

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is a promising young player who would benefit from going out on loan, along with forward Aaron Pressley.