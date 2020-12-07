Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba came under scrutiny in his side’s defeat at Reading last weekend – should Chris Hughton consider a replacement?

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss seemingly has his work cut out at the City Ground.

From his 12 games in charge he’s taken just 13 points, and is now winless in five Championship outings.

Saturday’s early kick-off saw Reading host Forest and after just 15 minutes, the game was turned upside down when Ryan Yates was shown a straight red card.

Samba was caught off his line and with the ball heading over the line, Yates stuck out a hand, awarding Reading the penalty and himself a three match ban.

Lucas Joao stepped up to convert the penalty, with Michael Morrison making it two in the second-half.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

Forest fans were quick to slate Samba after the defeat.

The 26-year-old arrived from Caen last summer and would feature 40 times in the Championship last season. Now having played every minute of Forest’s campaign so far, he looks to be one of the weak links.

Hughton then could well be looking for a replacement in January, and one name linked with the club last summer was Danijel Subasic.

The ex-Monaco man remains a free agent after his release last season.

He was linked with both Forest and Liverpool at one point as well, but Forest dropped their interest, and so too did Liverpool.

After Samba’s downturn in form, a return for Subasic isn’t beyond possibility – a short-term deal running to the end of the season could be a real coup for Hughton.