Championship-linked man Jack Byrne has been included in the PFA Ireland Premier Division Team of the Year.

He has been voted into the XI after an impressive past season for Shamrock Rovers.

Linked with Championship switch…

Byrne, who is 24 years old, has been linked with a move back to England with Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth mentioned in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

He has a big decision to make on his future at Shamrock and could end up moving back over from Ireland this winter. He joined the Dublin club in 2018 and has since scored 16 goals in 64 games.

Career to date…

Byrne started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he had loan spells away at SC Cambuur and Blackburn Rovers.

He left City permanently in January to join Wigan Athletic but made just two appearances for the Latics, before having a loan stint at Oldham Athletic.

Byrne has since gone onto have a spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock before moving back to Ireland with Shamrock just under two years ago.

He has got his career back on track with the Hoops but could seek a route back to the Football League soon.

It will be interesting to see if either Stoke or Bournemouth reignite their reported interest in January.



