Speaking to iFollow PNE on Preston North End’s official website, manager Alex Neil spoke highly of their midweek opponents Middlesbrough and singled out a particular midfielder for praise.

15th placed Preston North End host 10th placed Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening at Deepdale.

When asked about their midweek opponents, Preston boss Alex Neil gave a glowing assessment.

“They had a tough year last year,” he said. “But with Neil [Warnock]’s experience – with all the clubs he has been at – you always knew that they were going to be a force this year, that they were going to be a difficult team to play against and that’s exactly how they are”

“We know what’s coming. They have got some good quality players and they will be well-organise and will compete. If you don’t stand up and fight and compete and do that sort of stuff, then you will have a really difficult game.

“Over the years, the club has invested. Their forward line cost many millions and they have got quality.

“I know last year they struggled, but this year they have found their rhythm in the way they are playing, they have a good understanding of what they are doing and they have got some good quality players in there to do it.

He singled out Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson for praise. Having worked with the Boro utility man at Norwich, he knows exactly what he is capable of.

“They have the likes of Jonny Howson in the middle, who I worked with – he was terrific for me at Norwich – and we know we have a really tough game coming up.”