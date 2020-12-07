Watford fans have had divided opinions on new head coach Vladimir Ivic.

Who is the first manager to beat rivals Luton Town since Aidy Boothroyd in 2005, but all Watford fans are fairly disappointed with their start to the season and can all agree that changes are needed if they are to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Here’s three Watford Issues Ivic must fix in January:

Replace Estupinan

Highly-rated Pervis Estupinan was set to stay in Hertfordshire until Villarreal came calling late in the transfer window and took the Ecuadorian international away.

This did not leave the Watford hierarchy enough time to replace the only natural left-back at the club adequately. As an alternative, winger Ken Sema has played as a wing-back and right-back Kiko Femenia has played as a left full-back, which has restricted Watford going forward.

As excellent as the pair have been, this has restricted Ivic from playing certain formations when playing Sema and has restricted The Hornets attacking phases when playing Femenia, as the latter is not left-footed. Signing a left-footed left-back, Watford can get the desired crosses necessary without risking their defensive shape.

Trust Quina

With The Golden Boys desperately short of attacking firepower on the pitch at the moment, Ivic believe that Domingos Quina is an answer to Watford’s frailties in front of goal.

Quina opened his account for the season against Preston North End in a 4-1 win, arguably the best performance of the season under Ivic.

Playing in an advanced attacking midfield position, the Portuguese U21 international has all the attributes to win a game by himself or support players ahead of him to score the goals to see off teams in this division.

Find a formation that works

Vladimir Ivic has previously expressed that the 4-3-3 formation, which has rarely been used this season, is the Serbian’s preferred formation to use.

Without a stand-out striker to choose from and without a left-back to deploy, Ivic has had his hands tied behind his back, but with a replacement for Estupinan and a striker to come out the blocks to make that striker spot his own – Ivic can play a 4-3-3 and start to get this team to gel.