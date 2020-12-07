Hull City transfer target Danny Grant has been voted into the PFA Ireland Premier Division Team of the Year.

The winger’s performances for Bohemians have been rewarded with his inclusion in the best 11 players of the past year.

Grant, who is 20 years old, is being targeted by Hull as they look to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, as covered by The72.

Impressive year…

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international impressed for Bohemians in their 2020 campaign, scoring seven goals in 18 games in all competitions and is being tipped for a move to England.

‘I’m looking at some opportunities in England’…

Grant has revealed he is open to making the move over from Ireland, as per a report by the Irish Independent last week “I’ve never hidden the fact that I probably want to test myself in England and get to England.

“I’m looking at some opportunities over in England. I’ve spoken to Keith (Long) about staying at Bohs and Keith knows how much the club means to me but I’m probably looking to get to England. I think (it’s the right time). People will have different opinions.”

He added: “Keith and Trevor (Croly) will say I can develop more in Ireland which I probably can. Other people will say make hay when the sun shines. That’s a decision I have to make. Is now the right time or do I need another year? I’m not going to walk into any team in England, I understand that.”

Highly-rated…

Grant’s inclusion in the Ireland Premier Division’s Team of the Year will further enhance his reputation and demand this winter.

Hull could face a battle from elsewhere to lure him to the KCOM Stadium next month.

The Tigers drew 1-1 with Oxford United last time out and are in Papa John’s Trophy action tomorrow night against Crewe Alexandra.

